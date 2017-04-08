Call for herbal medicine use

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asesela Sadole, right, having discussions with Aminiasi Katonivualiku at the village bylaws consultation at Nailaga Village in Ba yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A VILLAGER of Nailaga in Ba has asked the iTaukei Affairs Ministry to gather and document information on useful herbal medicine for dissemination to the public.

Asesela Sadole made this request during the village bylaws consultation yesterday.

He said there were many plants that were useful and could heal certain illness.

"We continue to talk about the diseases that plague us from non-communicable diseases to HIV/AIDS and we have yet to take a proactive approach in making people aware of remedies that could assist them with these," he said.

"What I am asking for is that the ministry gather these herbal medicine practitioners or create a workshop and learn and gather information on the herbal remedies available and create a book or a guide so people can use it."

Mr Sadole said some illnesses could be treated at home.

"A lot of iTaukei people are aware of herbal remedies but fear it is use because they are dependent on the formal health system."

"Yes, we have the health system but what I am suggesting is something that can aid that.

"These herbal remedies are what we used before so why should we stop using it.

"To my knowledge, Asian countries still use herbal medicine. China for instance is one perfect example. While they have made medical advancement their people continue to use herbal medicine."