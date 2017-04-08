Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Problems 'not unique'

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, April 08, 2017

THE problems faced by sugarcane farmers are not unique to Fiji, says CEO of the Fiji Sugar Corporation, Graham Clark.

Speaking to about 60 farmers at a field day in Lautoka on Thursday, he said solutions could be found for labour and mechanisation challenges faced by Fijian growers.

Farmers raised several concerns about the challenges they faced in terms of inclement weather, labour shortages and lack of access to mechanical planters and harvesters.

Mr Clark said there were innovations used in Africa and Asia that could be utilised in Fiji.

"In the South African industry, a great proportion of growers farm on hills similar to Fiji," he said.

"They have adapted very well by using the appropriate technology.

"One of the things we are looking at is a small mechanical harvester that can be manually controlled which is extensively used in South Africa."

Mr Clark also said machinery used in China could also be beneficial to growers here.

"I have experience in China. I have seen how small farmers adapt mechanical applications to their size, so there are things we can use to adapt to our conditions."

He said FSC was also looking into cost-effective irrigation proposals which could benefit the industry during extended dry weather spells.








