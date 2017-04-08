'Pathetic' roads halt transport

/ Front page / News

PUBLIC transportation for about 500 villagers has been suspended following deteriorating road conditions.

Continuous rainfall recently experienced in the south end of Taveuni has affected the roads.

Pacific Transport Ltd stopped services this week to Navakawau, Tabakawau and Volivoli and has threatened to do the same with surrounding villages if road conditions fail to improve.

Company operations manager Prakash Sami described the road condition as "pathetic".

"There's no bus service for Navakawau, Tabakawau, Volivoli people from last Friday and now other areas like Wainiyaku, Salialevu, Waimaqera and roads near Paradise (hotel) have gone worse," he said.

"Soon I will be forced to pull out all bus services from the south of Taveuni for safety reasons."

Fiji Roads Authority's general manager network and maintenance, Aram Goes confirmed receiving a complaint from the bus company.

"FRA and its contractor have been aware of the challenges and deteriorating road conditions for several weeks now," he said.

"The FRA is doing its best to address the situation. The FRA is currently limited in its supply of gravel which is sourced from a commercial quarry on the south end of the island," he said.

"This quarry has had equipment failure. A new crusher is due to arrive on Taveuni before Easter and production of good quality gravel can then resume.

"It has been raining on Taveuni daily for the last two weeks which has delayed most of the repair works.

"The most damaged section is between Vuna and Navakawau, where the daily water cart (WAF) from Waiyevo to the south end travels."