Ministry warns fishermen against poaching

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki (right)addresses fisheries officers in the North this week. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

POACHING continues to be a widespread problem in the whole country, says Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki.

Mr Lagataki reminded fishermen that any form of poaching was illegal and said they were working closely with the Navy and Fiji Police Force to address the problem. Divisional fisheries officer Northern Joji Vakawaletabua said a group of fishermen in Naqelelevu Island were recently charged for poaching.

Meanwhile, responding to concerns from villagers of Vesi on Mali Island on the need for fish wardens to be equipped to enable them to deal with aggressive poachers, Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau said wardens did not have legal powers to arrest poachers.

He said the work of wardens could only be enforced if they worked closely with police and the navy.

"Poaching is a serious problem especially in marine protected areas where stock of fish has been revived through conservation," he said.

"At this point we strongly warn perpetrators that they will be taken to task if they are caught.

"The Fiji Navy continues to patrol our coastal areas and we are working closely with them and the police to monitor our waters."

Speaking earlier during a talanoa session with the Minister of Forests, Osea Naiqamu, senior fisheries officer Northern Kulinio Naivalu told fishermen in Vanuavou, Cakaudrove they needed to form fishermen associations to get assistance from Government, which could be used to address the issue.