Honey business profits villagers

DESPITE the effects of climate change in the country, the villagers of Vesi on Mali Island still manage to earn good money from their small beekeeping project.

Initiated by the Government through Integrated Human Resource Development Program (IHRDP), the project has helped economically.

The villagers managed to earn around $8000 after their first harvest in 2016.

District representative Seru Moce said the honey production had proven to be a profitable business for the four villages of Matailabasa, Vesi, Nakawaga and Ligaulevu.

"We first began our beekeeping projects in 2015 and since then we have managed to get in women from the four villages to work together and earn income for the village and for their respective families as well," he said.

Mr Moce said the project had inspired women to be productive.

"Women from each village have learned to utilise the resources available to earn income for their families and women groups from each village even produce handicraft to earn money," he said.

"The two major challenges that we experienced during our harvest was the wax moth that destroyed few honey boxes and climate change, which resulted in the decrease in our production."

Mr Moce said they had realised that they needed to work together to uplift the lives of their families.

"The men also help with the harvesting of honey and the profit is shared equally among the villagers," he said.