New Corrections recruits to boost manpower

Nasik Swami
Saturday, April 08, 2017

THE Fiji Corrections Service will see a boost to its manpower after the passing-out of 61 Corrections officers from the drill square at Naboro yesterday.

Addressing the new recruits yesterday, Chinese ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping reiterated the need for officers to uphold their responsibility as civil servants.

"We are all public servants and we must put the interest of the people first," he said.

The new recruits marched out of Naboro after undergoing a 16-week basic recruitment course.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Corrections commander Francis Kean said they had plans in place for the rehabilitation of inmates.

"We are talking to the Education Ministry to develop an MOU to have Nasinu Corrections Facility to be a vocational training college for inmates," he said.

"The reason why we are having young inmates there, first offenders is that we do not want contamination.

"When I say contamination is when they (inmates) mix around with seasoned criminals where they get to learn some bad habits.

"Our intention is if we save one life that's a big achievement for us."

The baton of honour was awarded to Edward Thomas Work of Kulukulu in Sigatoka.








