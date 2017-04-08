Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, April 08, 2017

A WOMAN goes to their fridge to get meat out to be cooked for dinner.

Beachcomber heard that she dug around in the freezer and although it was full of meat wrapped in plastic bags, she could not seem to see the dark colour of beef.

"Goodness, the fridge is full of meat but no beef," she quipped.

Then she decided to open a wrapped parcel and saw the pet's meat dust.

There was more pet food in the fridge than food for humans.

"We shall have meat dust for dinner tonight," she said jokingly.

One can only imagine what the response could have been from her family members waiting for dinner to be cooked.








