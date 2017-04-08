Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Saturday 8 April

Call to study weed

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, April 08, 2017

A BA villager has asked the Government to conduct research on the medicinal use of marijuana as a means of developing alternative livelihoods for communities involved in the cultivation of this illicit drug.

Speaking at a draft village bylaw consultation at Nailaga Village in Ba, Asesela Sadole said he noticed that those who cultivated the drug did so as a means to earn money.

Mr Sadole said most farmers were not users but had risked farming the drug because they had no other source of income.

"Right now cultivation of marijuana is illegal, but can the Government find a substitute source of income for those involved in the farming of this drug?

"Research could foster the legalisation of marijuana cultivation, specifically for their medical use, and this could assist villagers generate income for the benefit of their families."

Mr Sadole said there were many other countries that had embarked on researching the medicinal properties of marijuana.

He said Fiji already had thriving plantations so a research on how to legally make commercial use of the plant made sense.

iTaukei Affairs Ministry deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said they would take the submission under consideration and place it before the board for discussion on whether it should be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

Marijuana use in Fiji is illegal, including its cultivation.








