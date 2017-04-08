30,000 suffer from ailment

/ Front page / News

MORE than 30,000 people in Fiji suffer from depression, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking at the World Health Day commemoration in Suva, WHO representative for the South Pacific Dr Corinne Capuano highlighted that 30,568 Fijians suffered from depression.

"Last year, Fiji experienced TC Winston and many people lost their loved ones, their friends and properties. People in Fiji are showing remarkable resilience, but when these acute and prolonged stresses hit, one becomes more vulnerable to depression," Dr Capuano said yesterday.

"For anyone suffering from depression in Fiji, you are not alone and there is no shame in asking for help."

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said 20 people in Fiji were victims of suicide in the past three months while 25 attempted to take their own lives.

Ms Akbar said the theme for this year's World Health Day 'Depression — Let's Talk' was picked because of the continuing stigma associated with mental illness.

The ministry la­­unched an informative to­olkit to equip health pro­fessionals to recognise, prevent and treat depression.

"There is a second kit created for teachers and education pr­o­fessionals to spread kn­owledge and understanding about depression in children," she said.