Resistance plan set

Litia Cava
Saturday, April 08, 2017

THE World Health Organization (WHO) is working with the Health and Medical Services Ministry to develop a National Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) plan for Fiji.

WHO rep for the South Pacific Dr Corinne Capuano said the plan would help identify areas that would need to be strengthened in terms of infection control.

Dr Capuano said after the bacterial infection outbreak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) and Lautoka Hospital, WHO was now working with the ministry to assess the situation.

"This plan is actually ca­pturing activities that would need to be strengthened in terms of infection prevention and control laboratory surveillance and other AMR related activities," she said.

"We are providing constant su­pport to the ministry in terms of technical su­p­po­rt and we have been providing the ministry wi­th our international pr­actice guideline policies and procedures and we are consulting them to review specific issues, risk management and assessment."

Investigations into the deaths will take at least three months.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar had revealed in Parliament that investigations into the deaths of seven babies at CWMH who died following the Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria outbreak at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) last month would take at least three months.








