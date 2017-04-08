Five recognised by President with Order of Fiji awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konusi Konrote pins a service medal awarded to Major General (retired) Ioane Naivalurua during the Special Investiture ceremony for the 2016 National Honours Roll at State House yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

FIVE people were presented the Order of Fiji awards by the President Jioji Konrote yesterday.

While presenting the awards, Mr Konrote said it was encouraging to see Fijians' contribution to the country.

The awardees are Ikbal Jannif, Hafizud Dean Khan, Francis Kean, Jane Ricketts and Ioane Naivalurua.

Mr Jannif was awarded the Companion of the Order of Fiji for being the longest serving member and immediate past chairman of the Fiji College of Honour.

He was recognised for his eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Fiji or to humanity at large.

Mr Konrote said it was important to challenge others to rise to the occasion to do well for the nation.

"I have publicly expressed my commitment to cultivate a culture of appreciation for individuals like you. I intend to continue to advocate this philosophy because I wish to see more Fijians doing great for our nation," he said.

"I strongly believe that when we recognise the exceptional and outstanding contributions of individuals, we are directly elevating them to a status that they rightfully deserve.

"The five people are now part of the other 75 persons who were awarded with Order of Fiji medals with the Fiji College of Honour.

"So to award 75 deserving recipients adds to the fond memories of 2016. This continues our journey towards cultivating a culture of appreciation," said Mr Konrote.

Mr Khan and Mr Kean, who is the Commissioner of Corrections, received the Officer of the Order of Fiji award.

The Medal of the Order of Fiji award was given to Mrs Ricketts for her continuous support in teaching art to prison inmates.

Mr Naivalurua, who is the former Commissioner of Corrections and now Fiji's ambassador to China, received the service medal award for recognition of long and faithful service to the Fiji Corrections Service.