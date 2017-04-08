Jasa man to watch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jasa Veremalua and the Fiji 7s team wrap up a training session at the Causeway Bay Sports Ground in Hong Kong. Fiji played Japan when this edition went to press last night. They take on Wales at 5.12pm and New Zealand at 9.12pm today. Picture: ELIKI NUK

Vodafone Fiji 7s player Jasa Veremalua is one of the seven players to watch out for in this weekend's Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong 7s, according to World Rugby.

World Rugby said Veremalua's hands were like frying pans and he was one of the most agile players on the series. He returns to Hong Kong after missing both the Las Vegas and Vancouver tournaments.

Veremalua was named alongside New Zealand's Joey Ravouvou, South Africa's Selvyn Davids, Argentina's Matias Osadczuk, England's Dan Norton, USA's Mike Te'o and Perry Baker. Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says the return of Veremalua and Isake Katonibau will be a key factor in their title defence in Hong Kong this year.

"Yes, I'm very happy that we've managed to get Jasa and Katonkibau back for this very important tournament in the series," Baber said.

"They will not only add experience to the team, but will also lead the team in terms of experience of playing and winning in Hong Kong.

"So I believe we should expect a better performance from the team this weekend."

Baber has been using Veremalua and Katonibau in the forwards during training sessions this week and they are likely to play a key role this weekend.