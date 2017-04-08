Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Jasa man to watch

Josefa Makaba
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Vodafone Fiji 7s player Jasa Veremalua is one of the seven players to watch out for in this weekend's Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong 7s, according to World Rugby.

World Rugby said Veremalua's hands were like frying pans and he was one of the most agile players on the series. He returns to Hong Kong after missing both the Las Vegas and Vancouver tournaments.

Veremalua was named alongside New Zealand's Joey Ravouvou, South Africa's Selvyn Davids, Argentina's Matias Osadczuk, England's Dan Norton, USA's Mike Te'o and Perry Baker. Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says the return of Veremalua and Isake Katonibau will be a key factor in their title defence in Hong Kong this year.

"Yes, I'm very happy that we've managed to get Jasa and Katonkibau back for this very important tournament in the series," Baber said.

"They will not only add experience to the team, but will also lead the team in terms of experience of playing and winning in Hong Kong.

"So I believe we should expect a better performance from the team this weekend."

Baber has been using Veremalua and Katonibau in the forwards during training sessions this week and they are likely to play a key role this weekend.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post
  2. Jasa man to watch
  3. Five recognised by President with Order of Fiji awards
  4. Party for talks in US
  5. Farmers 'lose hope'
  6. Rising Rajput stars: Enriching a legacy
  7. Railway network revitalisation
  8. Call for herbal medicine use
  9. 'Pathetic' roads halt transport
  10. Call to study weed

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)