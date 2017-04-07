Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NZ navy help with surveillance

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 7:31PM A NEW ZEALAND naval ship will be deployed to Fiji to help tackle illegal fishing in the region.

This was confirmed after New Zealand�s Defence Minister, Gerry Brownlee met his Fijian counterpart, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, at a South Pacific defence ministers' meeting in Auckland this week.

Mr Brownlee said an inshore patrol vessel would be deployed to Fiji for six months in May to combat the widespread problem.

According to Mr Brownlee, the increase in illegal fishing vessels from Vietnam, also known as "blue boats", required counter-action.

"The full scope of it is a bit hard to estimate because you don't always see who is out there taking the fish illegally," Mr Brownlee explained, "and so we do need to make sure we help our near neighbours,� he told Radio New Zealand.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mine death
  2. Quit, SODELPA tells Ashwin Raj
  3. Headman's pay ceased
  4. RFMF's challenges
  5. US attacks Syrian airforce base
  6. VKB registration
  7. Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family
  8. Heavy rain alert
  9. PM meet envoys
  10. Delight as minister opens rural school library

Top Stories this Week

  1. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  2. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  7. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)