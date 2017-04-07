NZ navy help with surveillance

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:31PM A NEW ZEALAND naval ship will be deployed to Fiji to help tackle illegal fishing in the region.

This was confirmed after New Zealand�s Defence Minister, Gerry Brownlee met his Fijian counterpart, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, at a South Pacific defence ministers' meeting in Auckland this week.

Mr Brownlee said an inshore patrol vessel would be deployed to Fiji for six months in May to combat the widespread problem.

According to Mr Brownlee, the increase in illegal fishing vessels from Vietnam, also known as "blue boats", required counter-action.

"The full scope of it is a bit hard to estimate because you don't always see who is out there taking the fish illegally," Mr Brownlee explained, "and so we do need to make sure we help our near neighbours,� he told Radio New Zealand.