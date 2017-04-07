Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Heavy rain for North and West islands

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 7:29PM A HEAVY rain alert is now in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said while Tropical Depression 19F remained slow moving to the far east of Fiji, an associated active trough with cloud and rain was drifting towards the country and expected to affect the northern parts from later tomorrow.

"Meanwhile, tropical disturbance 20F has organised in the last 12 hours but is yet to reach Tropical Depression stage," he said.

"It remains slow moving and was located more than 800km northwest of Nadi at 3pm this afternoon and is expected to gradually move southwards. TD20F lies in a favourable environment for further development."

People should expect cloudy conditions with showers increasing to rain from later tonight.

Rain will be becoming frequent and heavy at times as the trough moves over the northern parts of the group later on Saturday.

Rain is expected to gradually spread to other parts as the active trough establishes over the group and TD20F passes to the west of the country during the weekend.

The active trough has a potential to produce rainfall exceeding 100mm in 24 hours in areas under heavy rain alert.

Therefore, localised heavy rain and flash flooding in low lying areas can be expected.

All communities should be prepared at all times and take the necessary precautions when alerts, warnings and advisories are issued.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736005, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service�s website, www.met.gov.fj








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mine death
  2. Quit, SODELPA tells Ashwin Raj
  3. Headman's pay ceased
  4. RFMF's challenges
  5. US attacks Syrian airforce base
  6. VKB registration
  7. Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family
  8. Heavy rain alert
  9. PM meet envoys
  10. Delight as minister opens rural school library

Top Stories this Week

  1. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  2. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  7. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)