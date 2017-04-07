Heavy rain for North and West islands

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:29PM A HEAVY rain alert is now in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said while Tropical Depression 19F remained slow moving to the far east of Fiji, an associated active trough with cloud and rain was drifting towards the country and expected to affect the northern parts from later tomorrow.

"Meanwhile, tropical disturbance 20F has organised in the last 12 hours but is yet to reach Tropical Depression stage," he said.

"It remains slow moving and was located more than 800km northwest of Nadi at 3pm this afternoon and is expected to gradually move southwards. TD20F lies in a favourable environment for further development."

People should expect cloudy conditions with showers increasing to rain from later tonight.

Rain will be becoming frequent and heavy at times as the trough moves over the northern parts of the group later on Saturday.

Rain is expected to gradually spread to other parts as the active trough establishes over the group and TD20F passes to the west of the country during the weekend.

The active trough has a potential to produce rainfall exceeding 100mm in 24 hours in areas under heavy rain alert.

Therefore, localised heavy rain and flash flooding in low lying areas can be expected.

All communities should be prepared at all times and take the necessary precautions when alerts, warnings and advisories are issued.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736005, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service�s website, www.met.gov.fj