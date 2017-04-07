Sixty one new officers

Update: 7:28PM THE Fiji Corrections Service gained 61 new officers today.
This follows the passing out of the new officers from the
Drill Square in Naboro today.
Addressing the new recruits yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to
Fiji, Zhang Ping reiterated the need for them to uphold their responsibility as
civil servants.
"We are all public servants and we must put the
interest of the people first," he said.
The new recruits marched out of Naboro after undergoing a
16-week basic recruitment course.
Corrections Commissioner, Commander Francis Kean said they
had plans in place for the rehabilitation of inmates.