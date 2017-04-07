Fiji Time: 10:36 PM on Friday 7 April

Sixty one new officers

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 7:28PM THE Fiji Corrections Service gained 61 new officers today.

This follows the passing out of the new officers from the Drill Square in Naboro today.

Addressing the new recruits yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhang Ping reiterated the need for them to uphold their responsibility as civil servants.

"We are all public servants and we must put the interest of the people first," he said.

The new recruits marched out of Naboro after undergoing a 16-week basic recruitment course.

Corrections Commissioner, Commander Francis Kean said they had plans in place for the rehabilitation of inmates.








