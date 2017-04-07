Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Ship captain barred from leaving

AQELA SUSU
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 7:28PM A STOP departure order was issued on a foreign ship captain who allegedly failed to declare foreign currency of US$10,000 and was released on bail after he appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Huang Fu Chou, who appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua this afternoon is the captain of the fishing vessel, Toyu #2.

It is alleged that last month, customs officials who conducted a search on the vessel found the money wrapped in plastic.

Mr Chou has been ordered to surrender all his travel documents by 3pm yesterday and not to travel overseas until the completion of the case.

As part of his bail conditions, he was required to get two sureties who were bonded to the value of $3000 each and ordered to pay $3000 before he was released on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to May 21.








