FSC meets Penang workers

Update: 7:27PM FIJI Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark met with 107 permanent employees of the Penang mill this morning.

He informed them of the rationale behind the permanent closure of the factory and listened to concerns raised by the workers.

Mr Clark said more than half of the workers had been deployed to other parts of the corporation.

The remainder, he said, were unsure about continuing with the FSC.

The CEO maintained that every worker would be treated with dignity during the mill phase out process.