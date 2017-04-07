Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Nair quits government

LICE MOVONO
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 7:18PM ROBIN Nair, the permanent secretary for foreign affairs, has left the Government.

In a sudden announcement via a department of information statement issued to the media earlier today, government said Mr Nair had "left the government" and wished him well.

The government statement said the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Yogesh Karan would assume his duties in an acting capacity.

Mr Nair spoke with The Fiji Times this evening. Read about it in tomorrows The Fiji Times.








