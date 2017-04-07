Early start to Coke Games

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM THE BIGGEST gathering of secondary school athletics is set to have an early start this year in a bid by organisers to stage a biggest and better Coca Cola Games.

"This year competition will be one of the best in terms of numbers even though last year the numbers decreased because of Tropical Cyclone Winston," Waqa said.

The other change made by the games committee is to stage the 100 meters heats early and control the number of cheerleading teams from schools to ensure the event ends early.

There has been an increase in the number of cheerleading teams which participate in a display competition at the end of the final day of competition.