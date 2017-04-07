Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Teaiwa celebrated

LICE MOVONO
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 5:33PM POETS, some well known and other emerging gather in Suva tonight to pay respect to late academic Teresia Teaiwa who was very popular in Pacific academic and literary circles.

Organised by The Poetry Shop, the event is the second of the year in a bid by the organisation to encourage more literary works in Fiji.

It is being supported and hosted by the Alliance Francaise of Suva.

"To honor the passing of the wonderful Teresia Teaiwa, we are hosting this evening in her memory. A small token to remember her by, we will be showing some videos of her poetry," the organiser said on its social media space.

"We welcome seasoned poets that our community is familiar with and welcome some newbies to the stage, we are happy Camari Serau will be joining from the west. The Poetry Shop works with partners to create spaces for the literary arts in Suva and we look forward to seeing many of you there."

Increasingly popular local band 4 Quarters will also perform at the event.








