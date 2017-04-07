Hibiscus contestant search tomorrow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reigning Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn during her crowning as Miss Hibiscus last year. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:55PM YOUNG women who are knowledgeable about various topics or have opinions about issues and are confident to speak on it should enter the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival.

The festival to take place from August 11 to 19 at the Vodafone Arena in the Sports City is also the pageant to select Miss Suva to the Miss Fiji pageant to be held in October.

Spokesperson Liga Gukisuva said the Hibiscus Events Group Inc. (HEGI), organiser of the festival, said they were hoping women with those attributes they were looking for would come to a contestant drive at the MHCC from 9am to 2pm.

"We are basically looking for Miss Suva. Someone who has good knowledge about current affairs, general knowledge and about life around them. Someone who is interested in the community and wants to help out," Mr Gukisuva said.

Suva is the reigning Miss Fiji Pageant champion after Suva lawyer Anne Dunn won the national title and went on to become Fiji's third Miss Pacific Islands winner.

"Any young woman who can present themselves well, is a good public speaker and has a positive outlook on life will perform well and enjoy the benefits of the pageant."

He said the pageant's main benefits were that it prepared the contestants who competed on it for a life of public service because of the competitive public speaking and presentation features.

He added ambitious young women who had joined the pageant in the past had spoken of its networking potential and the value of the platform the week long festival gave them.

Dubbed the premier pageant of the South Pacific and mother of all festivals, the Hibiscus Festival gets major media attention with broadcast sent to various Pacific countries during the week's festivities.

The main category; the Queens, compete for titles which include Best Sarong, Best Research Topic, Best Talent and Best Traditional Attire among other competitions.

There are other categories for men, teens and children.

Meanwhile, the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant will be held in Nadi from December 2 and the Miss Fiji pageant will be held at location yet to be confirmed in October.