Rugby league: Lelean Knights eagerly awaits RKS

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 4:37PM THE Under-19 Lelean Memorial School side is looking forward to the final against Ratu Kadavulevu School tomorrow in the Vodafone Fiji National Secondary School Rugby League competition.

Captain Emosi Draiva will lead the side after an inspirational leader Jiuta Biau got injured in the semi-final match against Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute.

Draiva said they needed to work as a team to win the final.

The match kicks off at 3.25pm.

Meanwhile, the winner will walk with a $2500 prize-money.








