Judicial revenue collector in court

Update: 4:33PM A REVENUE collector for the Judicial department was produced before the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Farzana Bano appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili moments ago.

FICAC State lawyer Sanjana Datt informed court that the accused had voluntarily surrendered $5300 to FICAC.

However, she said FICAC was not intending to use it as exhibits and asked the Court for direction as the money belonged to the Judiciary department.

Mr Ratuvili has directed that the money be kept in FICAC's custody until all disclosures were served.

He would then give the next direction to be taken.

Ms Bano has been released on a $500 bail bond.

She will reappear on May 5.