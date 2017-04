/ Front page / News

Update: 4:27PM DEFENDING champion for the Fiji Muslim Sports Association Inter-District Championship Makoi will kick off their 2017 campaign against Sabeto in their first match on April 14.

The tournament will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The official of the tournament, Mohammed Rafiq, said they were looking forward to a successful tournament.

He has also confirmed there will be no overseas teams that will take part in this year's tournament.

The tournament will end on April 17.