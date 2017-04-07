Sports council teams up again with service providers

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:53PM FIJI Sports Council will again be teaming up with Fiji's disciplined forces, National Airline and utility companies in organising and planning the Investec Super Rugby match-up between the BNZ Crusaders and the Gallagher Chiefs on May 19 at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay in Suva.

The match is expected to be a spectacle given the lasting impression it left last year not only on the fans here in Fiji but also on the officials and players of both franchises.

According to Council CEO Litiana Loabuka, last year's success was mainly attributed to the collective work of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), Fiji Police Force, Fiji Corrections, National Fire Authority, Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Electricity Authority, Fiji Roads Authority and the Fiji Airlines.

She said they would team up again this year with those institutions.

And she adds they hope to repeat last year's effort.