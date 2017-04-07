HK7s fever: Pacleader supports Fiji 7s team

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PacLeaders Pacific staff in their blue and white Fiji colours at their office in Centrepoint, Laucala Beach this morning in support of our Vodafone Fiji 7s team. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:39PM WHETHER we win or lose, we will support you all the way.

The team from Pacleader Pacific call centre crew yesterday dressed in Fiji colours as they cheered for the team ahead of the Hong Kong 7s tournament this weekend.

Events coordinator Jovesa Naituku said this initiative was basically to support the boys in Hong Kong.

"We just want to let our national team know that we will always support them despite of their achievement," Naituku said.

"To the team captain and the whole team, you got our support.

"Even though we can't retain the series titles, at least win Hong Kong 7s because this is the one tournament that all Fijians are looking forward to."

They also dedicated their support to former employee Setareki Bituniyata who joined them after finishing off from high school.

Seta joined Pacleader in 2014 as a customer interaction agent for the Energy Industry.