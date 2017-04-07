Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Super Rugby: Discount for early Fiji birds

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 3:38PM PEOPLE have the chance to watch their Investec Super Rugby teams for just $FJD20 and sit on the grass embankment.

Fiji Sports Council CEO Litiana Loabuka made this comment in response to complaints regarding the ticket prices of the upcoming Super Rugby match between the BNZ Crusaders and the Gallagher Chiefs.

"It's Super Rugby, you know if people complain, you save yourself the air fare, save yourself the visa application fee, save yourself the transportation costs, for us it's only $15 for taxi fare return. In New Zealand, you will have to pay more than $100," Loabuka said.

Also she urged people to purchase their tickets during the 'Early Bird' period in order get discounted prices and the period would end on April 30.

She highlighted that all tickets would be sold on their normal prices from April 30 onwards.

 








