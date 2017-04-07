Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Westpac Group celebrates 200 years

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 3:31PM MORE than 100 people, including past and present staff members, loyal bank customers, invited guests and members of the media this morning attended the celebration of Westpac Group's 200 Years in Business at Westpac Fiji's Suva Branch.

"Not many people get to celebrate working for a company that has been in business for 50 or 70 or 100 years - in fact, the average life of a company these days is only 13. So 200 is a very special thing to be part of," Westpac Fiji general manager Brett Hooker said.

He said Westpac was proud of its history in Fiji, which was one of Westpac's first offshore "outposts".

"We've been here since 1901 when, like in Australia, we were set up to help the establishment of a formal currency and economy."

Among the distinguished guests that attended the event was Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who was invited to cut the cake to mark the celebration.








