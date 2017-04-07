Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MOH: Twenty suicide victims in thee months

LITIA CAVA
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 3:15PM A TOTAL of 20 people in Fiji were victims of suicide in the past three months while 25 attempted to take their own lives.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar highlighted this statistics during the World Health Day commemoration in Suva this morning.

"Depression can all too often lead to suicide," Ms Akbar said.

"These figures are a wake-up call for us to re-think our approaches to mental health and to treat it with urgency that it deserves."

The theme for this year's World Health Day is 'Depression - Let's Talk'.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mine death
  2. Quit, SODELPA tells Ashwin Raj
  3. Headman's pay ceased
  4. RFMF's challenges
  5. US attacks Syrian airforce base
  6. VKB registration
  7. Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family
  8. Heavy rain alert
  9. PM meet envoys
  10. Delight as minister opens rural school library

Top Stories this Week

  1. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  2. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  7. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)