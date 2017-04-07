MOH: Twenty suicide victims in thee months

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants march towards Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva today to mark World Health Day themed 'Depression: Let?s Talk'. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 3:15PM A TOTAL of 20 people in Fiji were victims of suicide in the past three months while 25 attempted to take their own lives.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar highlighted this statistics during the World Health Day commemoration in Suva this morning.

"Depression can all too often lead to suicide," Ms Akbar said.

"These figures are a wake-up call for us to re-think our approaches to mental health and to treat it with urgency that it deserves."

The theme for this year's World Health Day is 'Depression - Let's Talk'.