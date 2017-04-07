Fiji five bestowed Order of Fiji awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left: Ikbal Jannif, Hafizud Dean Khan, Francis Kean, Jane Ricketts and Major General (retired) Ioane Naivalurua after the Special Investiture ceremony for the 2016 National Honours Roll at the State House. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 3:06PM FIJIAN President Jioje Konrote today awarded five people with the Order of Fiji awards for their service and contribution to the country.

The Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest award out of the five that was awarded today was given to Ikbal Jannif for his eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Fiji or to humanity at large.

Two people were awarded the Officer of the Order of Fiji and they are Hafizud Dean Khan and Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Services Commander Francis Bulewa Kean.

The Medal of the Order of Fiji was awarded to Jane Ricketts and the Service Medal Award was given to former Commissioner Fiji Corrections Services Major General (retired) Ioane Naivalurua for his long and faithful service by senior officers to the FCS.