Rewa women exhibit at final craft show

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa chats with women at the Rewa Women?s craft show at Syria park in Nausori. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:52PM SYRIA Park in Nausori was a sea of many colours as women from the villages in the Rewa province gathered to participate at the final craft show for the year - the Rewa Women's Craft Show.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said in her keynote address that it was an established fact that when more women work, the economy grew.

She said there was a need to encourage women to be employed whether it was in a white collar job, entrepreneurs or being a domestic-skilled worker; for example a seamstress, a botanist or an art and craft expert.

"In fact, an increase in the participation of women in the labour force actually results in faster economic growth. Evidence from a range of countries show that increasing the capacity of women to control household income in fact change households spending patterns in ways that benefit the children," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.