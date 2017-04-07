$3m reconstruction for historical bridge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Market Bridge in Levuka Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:28PM CONSTRUCTION on a new Market Bridge in Levuka, which will cost the Fiji Roads Authority up to $3million will begin on Monday April 10 and end by December.

In a statement to the media this morning, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said construction works would divert traffic.

Mr Hutchinson said Government, through the FRA, was committed to protecting the town's World Heritage Site status within which the bridge was included but it would also work to ensure the safety of the travelling public.

"In the interim, motorists are advised to use the detour posted along Bobbis Lane, Bowling Green Road and Chapel Street," he said.

"The original bridge is not safe for vehicle and pedestrian use due to the deteriorating condition of the bridge superstructure and requires an immediate replacement. The bridge is considered to be a heritage site and it will have the same features as the old bridge; a dual lane bridge with a single pedestrian walkway which will benefit close to 9000 people as the bridge is in the centre of the town."

The FRA is committed to reducing disruptions but it has asked for patience from the town's people during the reconstruction period.