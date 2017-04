/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sugarcane growers at the field day in Drasa, Lautoka. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 2:22PM ABOUT 60 sugarcane growers are participating in a field day at Drasa in Lautoka.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and Fiji Sugar Corporation officers are sharing new land preparation, planting and cultivation methods designed to improve production.

The initiative is supported by the European Union and Pacific Community.