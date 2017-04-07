Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Westpac Labasa celebrates bank's 200 years

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 2:13PM STAFF of the Westpac Bank Labasa branch office celebrated their company's 200th birthday before opening for the day.

Westpac Banking Corporation senior relationships manager Usa Kalim headed celebrations in the North office this morning with staff at the branch. 

Labasa businessman Paul Jaduram who was also present at the celebrations said the bank had become a home brand for Fijians, especially northerners. 

"We wish the bank well and want to thank them for operating and maintaining a healthy relationship with the people of Fiji," he said. 

Meanwhile, a statement from the bank stated that as it entered its third century of existence, its ability to constantly adapt in an ever-changing world and the ways it delivered for Fijian communities would take the bank in the future for another 300 to 400 years and beyond.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mine death
  2. Quit, SODELPA tells Ashwin Raj
  3. Headman's pay ceased
  4. RFMF's challenges
  5. US attacks Syrian airforce base
  6. VKB registration
  7. Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family
  8. Heavy rain alert
  9. PM meet envoys
  10. Delight as minister opens rural school library

Top Stories this Week

  1. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  2. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  7. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)