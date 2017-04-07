Westpac Labasa celebrates bank's 200 years

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Westpac Banking Corporation senior relationships manager Usa Kalim (closest to camera) with staff at the Labasa branch office. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 2:13PM STAFF of the Westpac Bank Labasa branch office celebrated their company's 200th birthday before opening for the day.

Westpac Banking Corporation senior relationships manager Usa Kalim headed celebrations in the North office this morning with staff at the branch.

Labasa businessman Paul Jaduram who was also present at the celebrations said the bank had become a home brand for Fijians, especially northerners.

"We wish the bank well and want to thank them for operating and maintaining a healthy relationship with the people of Fiji," he said.

Meanwhile, a statement from the bank stated that as it entered its third century of existence, its ability to constantly adapt in an ever-changing world and the ways it delivered for Fijian communities would take the bank in the future for another 300 to 400 years and beyond.