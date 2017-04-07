Fiji Time: 10:37 PM on Friday 7 April

Naiyala committed to success

LICE MOVONO
Friday, April 07, 2017

Update: 2:02PM COMMITMENT breeds positivity and eventually success.

Naiyala High School, located in Wainibuka, the last district in Tailevu en route to Ra, has as a community seen that absolute commitment attracts positive growth.

This is the strategy the school is using as it prepares for the National Athletics Championships or Coca Cola games scheduled for April 20-22.

Last year, the school with a roll of 200 did not get any medal at the Tailevu Zone but managed to get 1 gold and several silvers at the Coca Cola Games.

The schools athletics manager, a young Agriculture teacher named Unaisi Gonevou, said that single gold gave the teachers renewed enthusiasm for academics.

"In the past few years, we have been doing well academically and so our principal committed us to a plan to balance that out," Gonevou said.

Instead of choosing one teacher to take over the coaching responsibility, the principal encouraged every teacher to be involved in preparing their athletes.

"We found a complete change in the community. When they saw all the teachers out there in the grounds training our athletes, getting them motivated, they started to support us too," she said.

With only a handful of teachers, it has meant the teachers and their families are involved in preparing the squad, Gonevou said

"Our principal Tomasi Takala is a motivator. He has really committed all the teachers and students to want to achieve more and when the parents and community saw our commitment, they have all come to pitch in too and even come to cheer at training sessions."

The manager said they found more talent emerge at training sessions and at the Tailevu Zone this year and went from no medals the year before to several golds, third place overall in the girls division and a broken girls record.

"From our performance last year, the community saw our commitment and this year, our Cokes preparation is a very different picture."








