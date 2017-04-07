Fiji youths commended in Commonwealth report

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:53PM THE state of youth development in Fiji ranks as medium against a spectrum of 183 countries, according to a Commonwealth report launched in Suva today.

Fiji ranked .6 on a scale of 1 to 10 in the 2016 Global Youth Development Index and Report, a an evidence-based study on the current state of development of young people conducted for the first time.

According to Abhik Sen, the head of Policy and Research in the Youth Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, Pacific countries recorded "remarkable improvements in youth development levels between 2010 and 2015".

He said Fiji's ranking was just below the ranking of the entire Pacific region although the country scored high in terms of political and civic participation of young people.

"Overall, the region has improved its all-round score by over 5 per cent in the five-year period. Globally, the average improvement in scores is only 3 per cent," Mr Sen said.

"While the improvement in Fiji's score is in line with the global average, it is slightly below that of the Pacific region as a whole. Like most countries in the region, Fiji scores particularly well in the domain of political and civic participation levels of young people.

"Fiji's scores are relatively low in the domain of education and health and well-being, which dampens the overall score for the country in the Youth Development Index."

While Mr Sen could not identify particular policy changes to attribute the slight improvement to, he did say Fiji's medium ranking was similar to that of all the other countries in the region.

Youth political leader and activist Pita Waqavonovono agreed with the report and said more young people were concerned about the political landscape.

He called for specific legislation which puts young people in the decision-making process.

"For a small democracy like Fiji, the participation of young people in the political life of the nation shows the extent to which they as youths are empowered and engaged in the political process and have a voice in the development of their communities,? Mr Waqavonovono said.

"Participation and engagement are two different things. True youth participation, promotes social integration, rejects exclusion, encourages youth development, and supports inter-generational political life."

The youth leader asked for a youth act or law which captured the need for political and State-run organisations to have youth on their boards and leadership teams.

"Even promoting youth wings and youth candidates in national and town elections. Majority of Fiji's population is youth, it's time our leadership reflected this demographic."