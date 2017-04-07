Uni lays off workers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff members of the Properties and Facilities section at the University of the South Pacific at the campus in Laucala Bay, Suva on Monday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

FIFTY-FOUR staff of the properties and facilities section at the University of the South Pacific were given redundancy packages after being notified of the institution's restructure process in September last year.

This was confirmed by the USP on Wednesday, which said April 3 was the last day of work for staff members of its properties and facilities (P&F) section.

USP Staff Union secretary Litiana Waqalevu said it was a sad scenario for workers as they had families to support and had committed most years of their lives to the university.

"These workers who were made redundant have been working here for 32 years, 28 years, 19 years and no one being sent home has worked less than 10 years," she said.

"Every morning the university is clean because these guys keep it clean, the graduation is successful because these people are the backbone, working tirelessly the night before to set up." Ms Waqalevu said six of their members had been re-deployed into the university.

She also said redundancy meant closure, thus the work would not be readvertised.

However, she claims that some of the positions were readvertised by the university.

USP's vice-president regional campuses and facilities Dr Guilio Paunga confirmed in a statement that $500,000 was paid out as redundancy packages on April 3-4.

Dr Paunga said there would be a strong focus on better planning, robust outsourcing negotiations, and improved management control and accountability.

"The P&F section will be replaced by a new estates and infrastructure division that separates service delivery and operations from asset strategy and management that has a clear focus on strategic infrastructure planning and development, alignment with the learning and research, and sustainability, among others."

USP also confirmed that the contract for the services of the section's non-core jobs had already been tendered.