$700k in five months

+ Enlarge this image Women of Qaranivai in Udu return home with their catch. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

UDU District on Vanua Levu earned $700,000 from selling fish within five months.

Senior fisheries officer Kulinio Naivalu said fishermen in the district supplied 23 tonnes of fish.

Mr Naivalu revealed this during the Ministry of Forests tour of Vanuavou Village in the district of Vaturova, Cakaudrove.

He told the meeting there was a vast potential in the fisheries within the waters of the Udu District that needed to be tapped and utilised.

However, Mr Naivalu said fishermen in the district did not maintain the supply of fish.

With efforts of reviving fisheries business in the rural areas, Mr Naivalu said the Fisheries Department was planning on constructing fisheries centres around the North, including the district of Udu.

Mr Naivalu said there were plans to introduce artificial floating reefs in the waters close to Saqani and the Vaturova coastal areas to ring fish in to these waters.

Mr Naivalu called on resource owners to look at sustainable ways of managing their fishing grounds.

He said the North continued to supply the bulk of the country's fish supply.

Meanwhile a recent report released by WWF Pacific, titled Reviving Melanesia's Ocean Economy, projects that Melanesian nations will need 60 per cent more fish in 2030 if the current trends in fish exploitation continue.

The report revealed the ocean as one of Melanesia's greatest resources, amassing a total ocean asset base of about $1144 billion.

The annual goods and services — gross marine product — that flow from the ocean in Melanesia is valued conservatively at $11.28 billion, which is the broad equivalent of the combined gross domestic product of Fiji and the Solomon Islands.