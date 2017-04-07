Campaign gives Fiji thumbs up

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Maria Marama and Roshni Talei working at the sewing machine at the Makoi Women's vocational training centre after the presentation of certificates yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE Fijian Made-Buy Fijian Campaign has proven that Fijian made products are of high quality and standard, says Industry, Trade and Tourism Ministry permanent secretary Shaheen Ali.

Mr Ali said at the presentation of Fijian Sewn Certificates at Makoi Women's Vocational Centre on Wednesday that Fiji was positioning itself to compete in the global market on international best practices.

He said over the years, 319 companies had become part of the campaign and more than 1000 products had been licensed in which a majority of the companies were small and medium enterprises, recognising local talents.

"Out of the 319 companies that are part of the campaign, 85 are from the manufacturing sector, 18 from the garment sector including Makoi Women's Vocational Centre, 24 from the agro processing sector, 176 from handicraft, 13 from hardware and three from the footwear sector," he said.

"Initiative such as the vocational school provides excellent partnership and compliment to the government's Micro and Small Business Grant Scheme and will contribute to its success.

"This will also contribute positively towards uplifting the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise sector of the Fijian economy and at the same time improve standards of living of those in your various communities."

Mr Ali said the Government would continue to provide and support programs and initiatives that would lead to the development of the grassroots communities, in terms of providing skills, access to business opportunities and job creation.