Take strong stand on NCDs, youths urged

Faria Begum
Friday, April 07, 2017

YOUTHS have been called to participate in a competition organised to curb the scourge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in youth.

The competition has been organised by The Pacific Community (SPC) and the United Nations Development Program's (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji.

Young people between the ages of 15 and 25 from co­untries such as Fiji, Fre­nch Polynesia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Tonga, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna are to send in video prop­osals that would change the way youth look at non-communicable diseases and to influence young people to be cautious of the risk factors of NCDs.

Young people who have the five winning entries will get to work with a professional production company to produce a broadcast quality video based on their submitted concept.

Studies in the Pacific have brought to notice that most adolescents are overweight and become obese with the increasing years and eventually develop NCDs.

UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Policy Specialist for HIV, Health and Development Ferdinand Strobel said in a statement that prevention projects that addressed NCDs were usually unattractive to the adolescent population.








