Forum on development

LINKING university research to the private sector and government development agenda will be the focus of the UniFiji Knowledge-Based Development Conference next month.

University of Fiji's technical and research officer at the vice-chancellor's office Dr Ajantha Perera said it was critical that research conducted at universities were relevant to Government and private sector development plans and vice versa.

"One thing I have noticed in Fiji, and it is prevalent elsewhere, is that research is happening in universities and development is taking place outside," she said.

"When you talk about development, there are many actors involved because the implications are quite varied. You have social, economic and cultural implications and this forum is one where we hope to get all the actors together under one roof and see what each has to offer.

"If the universities are doing research in an area, the private sector and Government can critique it and offer suggestions on how it could be improved.

"On the other hand, development work that is under way or being planned by the private sector and Government could use some of the research that is being conducted or has been done in universities."

The conference will be held at the University of Fiji's Saweni Campus in Lautoka on May 6.