Teachers' union wants ECE focus

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh during an interview with The Fiji Times. Picture: FT FILE

SERIOUS attention must be given to early childhood and primary school education if Fiji is to rectify the dismal high school passes recorded over the past two years, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh.

He was responding to a statement by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy at the Nadi Secondary School Maths Teachers Workshop last Saturday, that less than half of all secondary school students had passed mathematics in 2015 and 2016.

Dr Reddy said most students had difficulties with basic maths concepts such as multiplication, addition, subtraction, usage of formulae, fractions and decimals.

Mr Singh said the ministry had to urgently address the issue given the importance of maths in daily life.

"We want to build a house, in terms of modernising our education system, but we are not paying enough attention to the foundation," said Mr Singh.

"Early childhood education and Year One right through to Year Four are the critical areas in terms of child development. If we are serious about quality teaching at this level and building the foundation of understanding basic concepts by early learners — this is where we have to begin."

Mr Singh said apart from providing the resources needed to improve learning, specialised training and incentives had to be provided to teachers.

"For children at that level, all learning means play and this requires a lot of creativity on the part of teacher.

"Instead of employing ECE teachers on an hourly basis, they should be recruited on a full-time basis because of the amount of work that will be required in teaching, preparation and classroom delivery."

Mr Singh added that specialised training for Year One to Year Four teachers were also important if the ministry was to improve on academic performance.