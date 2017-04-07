Villagers to pay damage for farms destroyed by their animals

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS will be fined or forced to pay for damage caused by their animals.

This was revealed at a village bylaw consultation in Dratabu Village in Nadi this week by retired magistrate Aminiasi Katonivualiku.

"You can go to the Small Claims Tribunal and lodge your complaint once you've determined the cost of damage," he said.

"You can also go to the Ministry of Agriculture and ask for their advice."

Mr Katonivualiku said stray animals in villages should be secured by their owners.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said the destruction of farms by stray animals was a cause for concern for villagers.

"We've received a lot of submissions about this issue and we want to ensure that protecting a village food source is set out in the village bylaws," he said.

"People work hard on their farms and we want to help them protect their livelihood."

Rukuruku district youth representative Emosi Niurua said the proposed village bylaws was important.

However, he said, it was important that the laws were understood by every village.