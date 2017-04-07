Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Friday 7 April

Call to impose village bylaws

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 07, 2017

A CALL for village bylaws to be imposed in native reserve lands needs careful consideration, says Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary, Saimoni Waibuta.

His comments came after submissions by eight district representatives from Ba Province at the Namoli Village hall in Lautoka on Wednesday.

The districts want those who left village settings for land on reserve to be bound by the laws as well.

Mr Waibuta said the move could be conflicting because it would likely include those who were not iTaukei.

"There are those who lease reserved lands from some mataqali or villages and they are not iTaukei," he said.

"While it is well and good that we extend the jurisdiction of the bylaws, we have to consider how we can approach the matter for those who have leased the land and are not iTaukei.

"I'm sure there are laws that govern those that are lessees themselves so we can just subject them to that and not the village bylaws, but this will have to be looked into again and further discussion will need to be held.

"There can be settlements outside the village setting that may not be bound to the village bylaws if we gazette that portion as it is.

"What the submissions mean is that they want those that have formed settlements outside the village settings to be part of village gatherings and traditional processes, which means they will need to be bound by the law," said Mr Waibuta.








