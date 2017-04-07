Trainee pilots seek help

/ Front page / News

FINANCIALLY strapped mature students undertaking aviation studies in Nadi should have access to a Government-funded finance scheme to help them complete their studies.

This was the submission by a group of mature pilot students from the Pacific Flying School to Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The written submission was handed over by trainee pilot Ulaiyasi Kaumaitotoya.

Speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultation last Saturday in Nadi, Mr Kaumaitotoya said the group he represented were students who were not eligible for the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS).

"We are not looking for a handout. We have almost completed our studies and have exhausted all our families' resources while pursuing a dream to become a pilot and what we are asking the Government to consider is giving us the opportunity to finish this."

In the submission, the group called on Government to include mature-age students in the TELS scholarship program.

"We do not have a large loan exposure compared with the current students who are being awarded TELS," the submission read.

"We ask that the Bainimarama Government seriously consider our request because we have less time to finish our course work and will be employable faster than those who are currently under the TELS scheme."

The group also asked for cases to be scrutinised individually and assistance granted only on merit.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum noted the submission made by the group and said it would need further discussion before any decision could be made on the issue.