+ Enlarge this image Chaudhry Picture: FILE

THE Fiji Labour Party says proposed changes in the village bylaws requiring political parties to inform provincial councils before holding meetings in an iTaukei village are regressive.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the laws were an imposition on opposition parties ahead of the 2018 General Election.

Mr Chaudhry questioned the need to re-introduce village bylaws that were once part of the dual colonial administration system that was thrown out in 1966 when the indigenous people were first given the right to vote.

"What is the need to go back into history and re-impose these colonial restrictions? Political parties wanting to campaign in a village always went through the village turaga ni koro, as a matter of courtesy.

"But to put this into our laws as a statutory requirement is nothing short of an imposition and must be condemned as such."

"It seems that we are going back to the age when there were two laws — one for the indigenous Fijians and one for the rest of us. It is simply reinforcing segregation and racially discriminatory practices," Mr Chaudhry said.

Shadow Minister for iTaukei affairs, SODELPA's Mosese Bulitavu said the proposed bylaws regarding political meetings in villages limited participation and political rights of every citizen.

"Why use the village bylaws under section 59 to monitor political parties who want to come to a village?" he asked.

"Why the provincial office needs to be the door via the turaga ni koro to reach the vanua? The villagers have their political associations and they contact directly to the party officials or their member of Parliament to visit to collect issues for Parliament sittings.

"They are citizens of the Republic and the Bill of Rights under the 2013 Constitution outlines their rights and limitations."