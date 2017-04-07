Magistrate jails money launderer for nine years

/ Front page / News

THE criminals who prey on innocent people's savings in the banks need to be denounced and deterred, says Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

He made this comment while sentencing a 26-year-old man to nine years imprisonment for three counts of money laundering.

Manjeet Singh was convicted of three counts of money laundering.

He appeared before Mr Somaratne in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The offence took place between December 5, 2013, and December 16, 2013.

Mr Somaratne said Singh and another withdrew funds from the victims' accounts through internet banking.

He said the victim allowed the accused to occupy a room in his property without paying rent.

Mr Somaratne said Singh and his co-accused had planned to withdraw these funds from three people's accounts and were aware that these were from an unlawful source.

"The accused showed his gratitude by committing this offence thus breaching the trust of the victim," he said.

"The public deposit their hard earned monies in the financial institutions hoping that it would be safe there. It would be devastating for them to find that their savings are withdrawn by criminals.

"As Fiji is becoming a regional hub in finance, confidence in banking and financial institutions need to be protected to attract investments and to sustain development," he said.

Singh will be eligible for parole after serving seven years.