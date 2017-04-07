Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Friday 7 April

Bailey bridge construction at Kasavu slip

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, April 07, 2017

THE construction of the new Bailey bridge at Kasavu slip in Tailevu is underway, with works expected to be completed by mid-May.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said FRA had appointed Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) to carry out the assembling and installation of a modular steel bridge at Kasavu. "Preparation work is already underway with the contractor moving in to establish on site," he said.

"The cost to install the Bailey bridge solution is $398,500. The long term solution will require an examination of the future road on its current alignment."

The bridge solution would be a single lane.








