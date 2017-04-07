Bailey bridge construction at Kasavu slip

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wheelbarrow boys walking past the Kasavu bailey bridge in Tailevu which is still being constructed. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE construction of the new Bailey bridge at Kasavu slip in Tailevu is underway, with works expected to be completed by mid-May.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said FRA had appointed Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) to carry out the assembling and installation of a modular steel bridge at Kasavu. "Preparation work is already underway with the contractor moving in to establish on site," he said.

"The cost to install the Bailey bridge solution is $398,500. The long term solution will require an examination of the future road on its current alignment."

The bridge solution would be a single lane.