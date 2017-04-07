Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Friday 7 April

Kepa: 'Lets talk'

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, April 07, 2017

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has called on Fijians to remove derogatory words for the mentally ill from their vocabulary.

She said Fiji needed to discuss the issue of depression in the national discourse.

Ro Teimumu made the comments as Fiji gathers to celebrate World Health Day today with the theme "Depression: Let's Talk."

"Cavuka, pagla, bakava and other derogatory words often used for sick people in our communities need real careful examination and great restraint and should not be used as weapons to hurt those already suffering, if at all," Ro Teimumu said in a statement yesterday.

Ro Teimumu also urged the introduction of depression and mental health as priority agenda items in iTaukei social structures and in tikina (district) and yasana (province) discussions.

Based on estimations, she said, about four per cent of our population suffered deppresion.

She said in 2015, the World Health Organization estimated that 30,500 people in Fiji were suffering from depression and in the same year, estimated a global rate of 18 per cent increase of the disease.

"If we use the UNCHA 2016 estimate of Fiji's population at some 867,000, we can infer that approximately four per cent of our population suffer from depression, making the theme of World Health Day this year, really important."








