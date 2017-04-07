Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Friday 7 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kurusiga: Village learning centres

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 07, 2017

VILLAGES can become learning centres for those who are not knowledgeable about iTaukei culture and traditions, says iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy chief executive officer Apakuki Kurusiga.

Mr Kurusiga said formalising the village bylaws ensured the protection of iTaukei culture.

"It gives a chance to create a better standard," he said.

"Right now we are worried that our culture and traditions are waning. This will protect that. If there is a place to champion iTaukei traditions, it is in the village."

Mr Kurusiga said there were certain house structures that most people were not aware of, particularly for the vale ni vanua (meeting house).

"In our bose vanua (chiefs meeting) set-ups and when we conduct the bose vanua seats, they know exactly where to sit, which mat to sit on and also which rafter they should sit under.

"When they build the house, those structures meant something to them.

"Even for us who live in the urban centre, we can go and want to know our culture and tradition they will tell us what to do, what to wear, how to address them as and also for those who have gone overseas. This is where they learn," said Mr Kurusiga.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mine death
  2. Quit, SODELPA tells Ashwin Raj
  3. Headman's pay ceased
  4. RFMF's challenges
  5. VKB registration
  6. Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family
  7. Heavy rain alert
  8. PM meet envoys
  9. Delight as minister opens rural school library
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  2. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  7. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  9. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)
  10. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji Monday (03 Apr)