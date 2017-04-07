Kurusiga: Village learning centres

/ Front page / News

VILLAGES can become learning centres for those who are not knowledgeable about iTaukei culture and traditions, says iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy chief executive officer Apakuki Kurusiga.

Mr Kurusiga said formalising the village bylaws ensured the protection of iTaukei culture.

"It gives a chance to create a better standard," he said.

"Right now we are worried that our culture and traditions are waning. This will protect that. If there is a place to champion iTaukei traditions, it is in the village."

Mr Kurusiga said there were certain house structures that most people were not aware of, particularly for the vale ni vanua (meeting house).

"In our bose vanua (chiefs meeting) set-ups and when we conduct the bose vanua seats, they know exactly where to sit, which mat to sit on and also which rafter they should sit under.

"When they build the house, those structures meant something to them.

"Even for us who live in the urban centre, we can go and want to know our culture and tradition they will tell us what to do, what to wear, how to address them as and also for those who have gone overseas. This is where they learn," said Mr Kurusiga.